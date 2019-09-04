911 Dispatcher And Wilmington Couple Recognized By Wilmington Police Chief
The Wilmington City Council along with Wilmington Police Chief recognized a 911 dispatcher and a couple from Wilmington for their bravery and courage.
Angela Marks, was the Telecommunicator from WESCOM that was on the other end of 911 frantic call two weeks ago. The declaration read, “In the early morning hours of August 21st Angela Marks, Telecommunicator for the Western Will County Communication Center (WESCOM) took a call from a citizen whose home had just been invaded by an intruder wanted for Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Battery, Fleeing & Eluding. Angela was able to extract all pertinent information from the citizen during a period of high stress and relayed that information to officers on the scene that successfully apprehended two offenders.
During this volatile situation, Angela demonstrated extreme professionalism by remaining calm and providing clear direction to the citizen. That morning Angela was a faceless voice that gave hope and reassurance during a traumatically stressful time to a resident of Wilmington. Angela is a credit to the WESCOM family.”
And that resident is the girlfriend of Jody Johnson, her name is Debbie, she called 911 when an intruder entered her home, while her boyfriend, Jody, fired a warning shot. The 17 year old teen fled after that and was arrested a short time later.