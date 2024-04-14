Serious Crash Closes Portion of Plainfield Road

A serious crash closed down a portion of Plainfield Road on Joliet’s west side earlier this morning. Sources to WJOL say the crash happened around 1am, closing a stretch from Massachusetts to Wyoming. No word yet on any injuries, but according to the source, the crash involved three cars, with one rolling over, and another going through a fence.

Joliet Police have said five people were involved in the crash, with one being charged with a DUI. Further details into the crash are not available.