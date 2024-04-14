1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Serious Crash Closes Portion of Plainfield Road

April 14, 2024 11:15AM CDT
Provided photo

A serious crash closed down a portion of Plainfield Road on Joliet’s west side earlier this morning. Sources to WJOL say the crash happened around 1am, closing a stretch from Massachusetts to Wyoming. No word yet on any injuries, but according to the source, the crash involved three cars, with one rolling over, and another going through a fence.

Joliet Police have said five people were involved in the crash, with one being charged with a DUI. Further details into the crash are not available.

Provided photo
Provided Photo
Provided photo
Provided photo

