A Transportation Tribute to Larry Walsh
A celebration and tribute for former Will County Executive Larry Walsh was held at the Joliet Gateway Center on Tuesday morning. Hosted by Pace Suburban Bus Chairman Rick Kwasneski.
Family members including Larry’s wife of 50 years, Irene, plus Shawn Walsh and Larry Walsh Jr. Remarks from local, regional and state leaders including three Illinois Department of Transportation secretaries, Omer Osman, former Transportation Secretaries Randy Blankenhorn and Ann Schneider.