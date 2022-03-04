A Warm Weekend Ahead

Today: A mixture of sun and high clouds with a high near 45.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 40.
Saturday: Windy and WARMER! And a high near 68. South winds to 30 mph…Rain holds off til after 7pm!….
(The record is 75-degrees in 1983 … But Saturday will still be in the top ten warmest March 5s of all time!)
Saturday Night: Showers likely between 9pm and 3am. Low around 44. Southwest winds to 35 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy……Rain re-develops by 9pm.
Monday: Raun mixed with with wet snow, with a high near 37.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.