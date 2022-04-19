Accident Releases Cattle on Interstate 80

UPDATE: The road officially reopened at 9:32pm. The driver of the cattle hauler is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Original Story Below
WJOL has learned that Interstate 80 is closed heading eastbound from Houbolt Rd to Larkin Ave due to an accident. A tractor trailer hit a semi which caused the closure. WJOL has been told that serious injuries are reported, as well as loose cattle. The tractor trailer was carrying cattle when the accident occurred. Westbound I-80 is closed from Larkin to Houbolt as well.