      Weather Alert

Accident Releases Cattle on Interstate 80

Apr 19, 2022 @ 4:14pm

UPDATE: The road officially reopened at 9:32pm. The driver of the cattle hauler is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Original Story Below

WJOL has learned that Interstate 80 is closed heading eastbound from Houbolt Rd to Larkin Ave due to an accident. A tractor trailer hit a semi which caused the closure. WJOL has been told that serious injuries are reported, as well as loose cattle. The tractor trailer was carrying cattle when the accident occurred. Westbound I-80 is closed from Larkin to Houbolt as well.

