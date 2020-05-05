      Breaking News
Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Top 37-Million In April

May 5, 2020 @ 8:31am
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration says adult-use cannabis sales have topped 37-million in April. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced yesterday that over 800-thousand items were sold during the 30-day period. The department says a part of each sale is reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs.

