Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Top 37-Million In April
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration says adult-use cannabis sales have topped 37-million in April. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced yesterday that over 800-thousand items were sold during the 30-day period. The department says a part of each sale is reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs.