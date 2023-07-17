Air Quality Alert Issued For Chicago Area

An air quality alert is in effect for the Chicago area. The alert was issued due to a recent outbreak of wildfires in Canada sending unhealthy smoke into the US. It will remain in effect until tonight. The region’s air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma. In Joliet at 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 17 the air quality is at unhealthy in the red zone at 155. The green zone is anything under 50. To check your area click Airnow.gov.