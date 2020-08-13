      Breaking News
All Systems Go At Will County Building

Aug 13, 2020 @ 8:17am
After being closed for two days, the Will County Building is open again to the public. Will County Executive, Denise Winfrey kept WJOL listeners informed after Monday night’s storm. Power was knocked out at the building as it was for more than 800,000 ComEd customers. The county building has three generators but one was not working thus the building could not open to the public. It was closed Tuesday and Wednesday but power was restored late Wednesday. The Will County Building is open for business today.

