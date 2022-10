(AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Amazon Warehouse Workers at the Channahon Fulfillment Center ORD 9 (23700 W. Bluff Rd., Channahon, IL) will be walking off of the job around 11:15 AM today.

The walkout is being strategically planned during Amazon’s Prime Week shopping sales push. Organizers from Occupy Amazon have been organizing independently of the Teamsters Union but are in touch with various other labor groups.