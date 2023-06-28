Another Poor Air Quality Day, Chicago Had The Worst Of Any Major City In the World Yesterday

Haze obscures the Chicago skyline Tuesday, June 27, 2023. It’s not fog that’s blanketing the skies across the Chicago area Tuesday – it’s haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Chicago had the worst air quality Tuesday of any major city in the world thanks to Canadian wildfires. A large section of Illinois dealt with the hazy smoke and will continue to do so for a couple more days. Chicago and the suburbs will continue to be under an air quality alert on Wednesday. It is recommended that children, teens, seniors, and those who are pregnant, in addition to people with pre-existing heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous activities and limit time outside.

AirNOw.gov lists Chicago air quality at 225 as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.