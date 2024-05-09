Arbor Day Tree Giveaway In Joliet
The City of Joliet will be having an Arbor Day Tree Giveaway on Saturday May 11, 2024.
Friday, April 26, 2024, was proclaimed Arbor Day in the City of Joliet. In celebration of Arbor Day, the City of Joliet will be having a Tree Giveaway.
The giveaway is this Saturday, May 11, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Bicentennial Park or at the Joliet Slammer’s Game, at 6:00 p.m. for a free sapling.
Tree giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Trees vary in species and size and will be available for pick-up on-site at the event.