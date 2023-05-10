Arsenal Road bridge repairs begin May 15

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that joint repairs to the bridge carrying Arsenal Road over the BNSF Railroad and Jackson Creek in Will County will begin, weather permitting, Monday, May 15. To complete the work, Arsenal Road between Southwest Frontage Road and Stepan Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with lane widths reduced to 9.6 feet over the bridge. The project is expected to be completed in July. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. United Bridge Partners suggest motorists use the Houbolt Road Extension to access I-80/I-55. Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.