Asthma Sufferers May Want To Avoid Certain Parks In Will County Today

March 21, 2023 10:03AM CDT
File Photo – Prescribed burning on the USDA Forest Service – Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Photo by Mike Bittner / USDA Forest Service

If you see smoke at some Forest Preserve parks Will County it may be part a prescribed burn.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has scheduled prescribed burns for Tuesday, March 21, at Evans-Judge Preserve in Custer Township, Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve in Romeoville and Vermont Cemetery Nature Preserve in Naperville.

Weather and other factors could delay or cancel the burns.

For more information on prescribed burns, visit the Forest Preserve District’s Prescribed Burning Page and the Prescribed Burning Map Page. For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

