Attorney Ben Crump Representing Family of Worker Killed in Amazon Facility Destruction, Meeting with Others
Dec 14, 2021 @ 8:56am
FILE - Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is joined by family members of victims of racial injustice at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 29, 2021. The prominent civil rights attorney is calling on a South Carolina prosecutor to revisit a case and criminally charge the two jail employees who stunned a mentally ill Black man 10 times and kneeled on his back until he stopped breathing. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson previously said the Charleston County jail deputies who were seen on surveillance video restraining Jamal Sutherland wouldn’t face charges because she couldn't prove the guards intended to kill him. Crump says there's enough evidence to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against the guards, who were both fired in May. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
Investigation commences into how deaths might have been prevented
Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard are representing the family of DeAndre Morrow, 28, who was killed in the Amazon warehouse destroyed by a violent tornado Friday, and is meeting with other injured workers and their families who are seeking answers and insights into how deaths might have been prevented to avoid future tragedies.
Attorneys Crump and Hilliard issued the following statement:
“The family members we represent are deeply distraught and want answers to their questions. We are seeking to determine if Amazon did everything in its power to warn employees of the incoming danger from the tornado and provide a designated safe area for employees to shelter. Just three years ago, a tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore, Maryland, killing two people. Were lessons learned from that tragedy turned into new policies and were they followed here? We are asking Amazon employees who worked at the fulfillment center to assist us with our investigation and help us understand what warnings were given and what procedures followed. And we commend the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for opening an investigation into workplace safety at the facility. Out of this horrific event, It’s essential that proper protocols be put in place to protect the safety of warehouse workers to the fullest extent possible.”
