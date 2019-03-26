Bakers Square Joliet Closes Permanently

WJOL has learned that Bakers Square, 2211 W. Jefferson Street in Joliet, has closed their doors. When called to inquire about the future of the business, the individual who answered the phone identified themselves as a Bakers Square employee and stated that the store was closed permanently. Bakers Square first opened in Des Moines, Iowa in December of 1969. The chain is currently owned by the American blue Ribbon Holdings company. The Bakers Square company website currently lists 35 locations across the United States