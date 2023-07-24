Biden To Establish Monument For Emmett Till And His Mother

President Biden will be designating a new national monument to honor Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The 14-year-old Black child from Chicago was kidnapped, beaten, and brutally murdered in Mississippi by white supremacists in 1955. His killing spurred the civil rights movement. Biden will sign a proclamation tomorrow, on what would have been his 82nd birthday, to establish The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument at three sites. They include two sites in Mississippi and one at a church on Chicago’s South Side. The Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville is where Emmett’s funeral was held.