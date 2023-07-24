1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Biden To Establish Monument For Emmett Till And His Mother

July 24, 2023 12:23PM CDT
Emmett Louis Till (AP Photo, File)

President Biden will be designating a new national monument to honor Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.  The 14-year-old Black child from Chicago was kidnapped, beaten, and brutally murdered in Mississippi by white supremacists in 1955.  His killing spurred the civil rights movement.  Biden will sign a proclamation tomorrow, on what would have been his 82nd birthday, to establish The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument at three sites.  They include two sites in Mississippi and one at a church on Chicago’s South Side.  The Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville is where Emmett’s funeral was held.

