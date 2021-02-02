Bitterly Cold Weather Arrives This Weekend On Track To Break 146 Year Old Record
We could see record breaking cold weather this weekend as an arctic blast hits the Chicago area. Blustery and very cold on Friday with a high of only 10 degrees and plunging to 5 below on Friday night. By Sunday bitterly cold weather continues with a high of only 0 and the Sunday low could reach 15 below which would break a 146 year old record for that day, when the temperature dipped overnight to 10 below in 1875.
The bitterly cold weather will continue into Monday.