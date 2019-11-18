Blessings Bags For Cancer Patients Makes Huge Impact
It’s sometimes the little things that can have a huge impact, especially for those battling cancer.
Take a Stand to Cancer (TASC for short) will hold its 2nd annual fundraiser from November 12-26, 2019. TASC will be filling “Blessings Bags” for cancer patients and they need your help to fill them. Organized by Providence Catholic High School students and Director of Counseling Luke Senffner. They are collecting personal care products and other miscellaneous items for patients who are undergoing chemotherapy. Senffner says the “Blessings Bags” may be a small thing but has a big impact on cancer patients at Joliet Oncology-Hematology Associates.
Items being collected now through Tuesday, November 26th include, soft blankets, comfy slippers, warm fuzzy socks, card games, adult coloring books, cash donations and gift cards too. Bring all items to the Providence Catholic High School Counseling Department. All items will be delivered to Joliet Oncology-Hematology Associates in mid December.
Last year, during their inaugural year as an organization they raised over $3,500 which was used to help families that did not have an association to Providence, but were families that students knew. Last year they helped with medical bills for a family in Lemont who had a child battling cancer. Plus, they bought a gift for a young person in Morris who has been fighting cancer. And contributed to set up an initial scholarship fund at Providence in memory of Pam Ketwig (a beloved staff member who worked at Providence for 30 years) who passed away suddenly after battling cancer.
Questions should be directed to Luke Senffner, Director of Counseling, at 817-717-3184.