Body Discovered in Des Plaines River Identified
The Will County Coroner’s Office has announced the identity of the body recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 6:40pm near the 700 block of Railroad Street that authorities pronounced 38-year-old Anthony D. Dunn of Joliet deceased. An autopsy revealed Mr. Dunn had drowned. Authorities have stated that body was initially discovered by a barge worker on the river. The Illinois State Police District 5 is investigating the death.