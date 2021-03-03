      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Body Discovered in Des Plaines River Identified

Mar 3, 2021 @ 1:26pm

The Will County Coroner’s Office has announced the identity of the body recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 6:40pm near the 700 block of Railroad Street that authorities pronounced 38-year-old Anthony D. Dunn of Joliet deceased. An autopsy revealed Mr. Dunn had drowned. Authorities have stated that body was initially discovered by a barge worker on the river. The Illinois State Police District 5 is investigating the death.

Popular Posts
Police Investigate Murder In Elwood
Joliet Man Arrested in Connection to Elwood Murder
Will County Health Department Partners With Pharmacies To Vaccinate Residents
Briggs Street YMCA to Close After 43 Years
Joliet Native And Chicago's Top Federal Prosecutor To Stay On The Job For Now