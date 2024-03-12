1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Body Found In Brandon Locks Identified

March 12, 2024 3:25PM CDT
Body Found In Brandon Locks Identified
The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the body that was discovered in the Brandon Road Lock and Dam yesterday morning. 37-year-old Dashawn Green was pronounced dead just before 1:00pm after his body was recovered by fire department officials from Rockdale, Channahon and Minooka. Crews were called to the scene Monday morning to investigate a report of a body in the water, found by a barge worker. Illinois State Police are investigating.

