Body Found In Brandon Locks Identified

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the body that was discovered in the Brandon Road Lock and Dam yesterday morning. 37-year-old Dashawn Green was pronounced dead just before 1:00pm after his body was recovered by fire department officials from Rockdale, Channahon and Minooka. Crews were called to the scene Monday morning to investigate a report of a body in the water, found by a barge worker. Illinois State Police are investigating.