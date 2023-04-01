Bolingbrook Arrest Leads to the Recovery of Burglary Proceeds

On March 31st shortly before 2:00 am officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Grady Drive for a report of an attempted burglary to a motor vehicle that had just occurred. Officers saturated the area and located a male subject walking through nearby backyards.

The male subject fled from officers, but was taken into custody moments later. The subject was identified as 18-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Cruz of Bolingbrook. At the time of his arrest, Hernandez-Cruz was in possession of a burglary tool and proceeds from recent burglaries.

During the investigation detectives linked Hernandez-Cruz to numerous additional burglaries to motor vehicles which occurred over the last five months. This led to the recovery of additional burglary proceeds including a stolen firearm, and illegal narcotics.

Hernandez-Cruz was charged with the below offenses and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Center.