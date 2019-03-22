Bolingbrook Fatal Crash Takes Life Of Elderly Man
By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 5:28 AM
Bolingbrook police/md

An elderly resident from Woodridge is killed in a traffic accident in Bolingbrook. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 3 o’clock hour. Eighty-seven year old Henry Klucina was driving along Route 53 between Lily Cache and Briarcliff Road according to the Will County Coroner’s Office. Klucina was the driver of a vehicle that struck another vehicle at the intersection of Route 53 and Edgehill Drive in Bolingbrook.

He was pronounced deceased at the 3:55 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Hospital. Bolingbrook police department is investigating the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

