Bolingbrook Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver

Jan 14, 2021 @ 8:50am
Bolingbrook police are reporting an arrest yesterday afternoon, after a report of a motorist pointing a gun at another motorist, and then fled westbound on Boughton Road.

The incident took place just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police were given a description of the vehicle from which the driver allegedly pointed a gun at another driver. That vehicle was stopped at Boughton Road and Weber Road, and after a brief investigation, a handgun was recovered and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

18-year old Brandon White, of Bolingbrook, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no firearm owner identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, and disorderly conduct.

White was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

