Bolingbrook Man Found Guilty Of Deadly Shooting Of Girlfriend In Joliet

A Bolingbrook man could serve 45 years to life in prison for gunning down a young mother in front of her toddler in Joliet. Jermaine Mandley was convicted by a jury yesterday on three counts of murder and two counts of endangering the life or the health of a child. The 47-year-old defendant shot his girlfriend 24-year-old Maya Smith on January 8. The victim’s two-year-old daughter was in the backseat. Mandley’s sentencing is set for November 7.