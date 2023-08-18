1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook Man Found Guilty Of Deadly Shooting Of Girlfriend In Joliet

August 18, 2023 4:29PM CDT
Jermaine Mandley, 47, of Bolingbrook, Will County Adult Detention Center mug shot

A Bolingbrook man could serve 45 years to life in prison for gunning down a young mother in front of her toddler in Joliet. Jermaine Mandley was convicted by a jury yesterday on three counts of murder and two counts of endangering the life or the health of a child. The 47-year-old defendant shot his girlfriend 24-year-old Maya Smith on January 8. The victim’s two-year-old daughter was in the backseat. Mandley’s sentencing is set for November 7.

