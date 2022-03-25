      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Melee

Mar 25, 2022 @ 6:29am
Bolingbrook/md

Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Blackhawk Pond Park (600 Blackhawk Ln) for multiple reports of a large group of kids fighting. It was on Thursday, March 24th at about 2:45 p.m. officers responded to the scene. During the course of the investigation, a juvenile was detained and a loaded 40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine was recovered. The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, resisting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer. At this time there are no reported victims or injuries as a result of the fight.

