Bolingbrook Police Respond To Medical Emergency

On February 2, 2024, at 2:26 pm Bolingbrook Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Lily Cache Lane for a report of a medical emergency. A 48-year-old Bolingbrook man was found unresponsive at the scene. Our officers and paramedics from the Bolingbrook Fire Department administered emergency medical aid and the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. There is no indication of foul play at this time.