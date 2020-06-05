      Breaking News
Bolingbrook Rotary Presents JJC Nursing Students with Scholarships

Bolingbrook Rotary Club to two JJC Nursing Students/courtesy JJC

Two Joliet Junior College nursing students were recently presented scholarships from the Bolingbrook Rotary Club. This year’s recipients of the Robert F. Blumenstein Memorial Scholarships went to nursing students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students Terrence Lopez and Kodua Aikins, both from Bolingbrook, were presented $1,500 and $1,000 checks, respectively, during a ceremony May 9.

Lopez took time during the ceremony to thank the rotary and frontline healthcare workers, including his wife, who works at a hospital.

“She sacrifices her health to take care of others, and I am so proud of her for that. Because of this it has led me to take weeks off of work to take care of our 1-year-old son,” he said. “This scholarship is a blessing, and I’m so thankful and grateful.”

For Aikins, the funding came at a perfect time.

“Just a day before I received the phone call informing my winning, I was pondering over how I was going to come up with funds for my books for the fall and there I received that great news,” he said.

