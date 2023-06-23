Bond Set At 200k For Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Near Guaranteed Rate Field

Bond is set at 200-thousand dollars for a man charged in a hit-and-run crash near Guaranteed Rate Field that sent several people to the hospital. Police say Condelarious Garcia was driving the vehicle that hit four people crossing the street Tuesday night in the 300 block of West 35th Street before the White Sox game. Garcia allegedly drove off with one of the victims hanging through the sunroof of the car before being arrested after crashing on the Dan Ryan. He faces four felony counts each of failure to report an injury accident and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm.