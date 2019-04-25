Bond Set For Parents Charged With Murdering Son
This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)
The parents accused of murdering their five-year-old son Andrew “AJ” Freund in a Chicago suburb are each being held on five-million-dollars bond. In court today, prosecutors initially wanted Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund, Sr., to each be held on ten-million-dollars bond. They are facing murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated domestic battery charges among others. Their next court appearance is Monday. Cunningham and Freund, Sr., are accused in the death and disappearance of AJ.