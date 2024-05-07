Boy Scouts Of America Changing Name To More Inclusive Scouting America After Years Of Woes

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history.

The Texas-based organization is announcing at its annual meeting in Florida on Tuesday that it will become Scouting America.

It’s a significant shift for the organization as it emerges from bankruptcy after a flood of sexual abuse claims, and focuses on including everyone after decades of turmoil.

The organization steeped in tradition has made seismic changes, from finally allowing gay youth to welcoming girls throughout its ranks.

CEO Roger Krone says the organization wants any youth in America to feel very, very welcome.