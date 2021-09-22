Bus Driver Shortage Cancels In-Person Classes At Oswego School District

A bus driver shortage is being blamed for the cancellation of in-person classes at Oswego-based School District 308. District officials informed families early yesterday that the district can’t accommodate transportation for all students. Officials say 33 bus drivers were absent, with 24 having called in sick. In addition, 15 bus monitors also called out. As a result, in-person classes weren’t held yesterday for high school and junior high school students. Elementary classes were held in-person as normal.