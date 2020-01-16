Candidate For Will County Executive Nick Palmer Ends Quarter With 100K In The Bank
Nick Palmer/md
Democratic candidate Nick Palmer is proud to announce that his campaign reached his end of the year goal of over $100,000 on hand for his Will County Executive campaign on December 31, 2019. Palmer announced his candidacy on August 22, 2019 and is running a successful and exciting grassroots campaign. The primary will take place on March 17,
2020.
Throughout the past four months, Palmer has benefited from the support of friends, family, and notable people in the business community. The majority of his donations have come from
individual small dollar donors who see promise and a growing strength in his candidacy. “I am humbled by the support I have received from nearly 350 unique donors from every part of Will County,” said Palmer. “I am excited about the progress we are making in this campaign and my team of volunteers and I are working hard every day to win the Democratic Primary.”
Palmer has been endorsed by notable individuals including current County Executive Larry Walsh Sr., Will County Speaker of the Board Denise Winfrey, and former Speaker of the Board,
Rev. Herb Brooks.
Palmer, a Joliet native and long-time Will County resident has worked for current County Executive Larry Walsh Sr. as Chief of Staff for the past 15 years where he learned the ins and outs of local government and how to best solve the problems of the everyday citizen. Palmer is passionate about helping Will County become a better place for every individual and building on
Walsh’s success.
The main priorities of Palmer’s campaign include maintaining fiscal responsibility, modernizing infrastructure, and creating a long-term sustainability plan.
For more about the campaign visit electnickpalmer.com or @electnickpalmer on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.
Press Release