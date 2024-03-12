Capitol Building Placed Under Lockdown Following Threat

The Illinois State Capitol, background, in Springfield, Ill., shown Wednesday, June 21, 2006, measures 361 feet to the top of its familiar dome. This is the view of the State Capitol from the top of the 30-story Springfield Hilton Hotel which is not a tall as the Illinois State Capitol but also tops 300 feet. The neck-bending skyscrapers that pack Chicago’s fabled skyline are little more than scaled-down miniatures in downstate cities, where even the tallest buildings are at least three times shorter than the Sears Tower and John Hancock Center. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The Illinois Statehouse in Springfield has been given the “all clear” following a Shelter In Place order earlier this afternoon. Just before 2pm, a text went out from the Illinois Secretary of State Police telling those shelter in place. According to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the SOS Police received a report of a threat involving the capitol building and out of an abundance of caution, the lockdown order was issued. After a sweep of the grounds, no threat was detected and the order was lifted by 3:00pm