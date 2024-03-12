Capitol Building Placed Under Lockdown Following Threat
March 12, 2024 3:53PM CDT
The Illinois Statehouse in Springfield has been given the “all clear” following a Shelter In Place order earlier this afternoon. Just before 2pm, a text went out from the Illinois Secretary of State Police telling those shelter in place. According to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the SOS Police received a report of a threat involving the capitol building and out of an abundance of caution, the lockdown order was issued. After a sweep of the grounds, no threat was detected and the order was lifted by 3:00pm