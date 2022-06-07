      Weather Alert

Cavalcade of Planes at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport

Jun 7, 2022 @ 11:00am

Bolingbrook Police Department Community Outreach officers along with Chief of Police Mike Rompa were once again in attendance at the annual Cavalcade of Planes hosted at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport.  In addition to meeting with guests of all ages to answer questions; the Bolingbrook Police Department drone team became part of the show.  Officers took the drone to the sky in narrated demonstration flights to show off some of Bolingbrook Police Departments newest technology and equipment.

The annual Cavalcade of Planes offered many types of aircraft to see both flying and on the ground. Those in attendance experienced a great event including, airplane formation flying, helicopter demonstrations, airplane and helicopter rides, food vendors and much more! Due to the great weather the event was well attended we look forward to seeing everyone next year!

