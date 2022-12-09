1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Changes To One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1

December 9, 2022 12:02PM CST
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois officials are informing employers in state about changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act set to take effect January 1st.  The One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during daily work shifts. Changes include giving employees a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive seven-day period.  Also, all employers covered by the act must post a notice at the workplace notifying employees of their rights under the Act.

