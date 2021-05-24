      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Charges Filed in Deadly Joliet Laundromat Shooting

May 24, 2021 @ 3:48pm

Charges have been filed in connection to the deadly shooting behind a Joliet laundromat over the weekend. Cristian Ortiz-Arias has been charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Firearms. It was on Saturday morning just before 5:00am that the Joliet Police and Fire Departments were called to the Blue Kangaroo Laundromat on East Cass Street after receiving a report of deceased male juvenile who had been shot in the chest and abdomen. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The Coroner’s Office has not released any additional details about the victim.

Popular Posts
CN Rail Crossing Repairs Will Close Briggs For A Week Beginning Monday
One Person Shot In Bolingbrook After Witnessing Someone Breaking Into Their Vehicle
Social Media Post About Attack On Grundy County Teen Goes Viral
Flags-In At Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Spans 3 Days Prior to Memorial Day
Surveillance Photo Released Related to Crest Hill Shooting