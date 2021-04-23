Chicago-Area Attractions Preparing For First Openings Since COVID Pandemic
The horizon is upside down to these riders of the Turn of a Century roller coaster at Great America amusement park in Gurnee, Ill., north of Chicago, June 28, 1977. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)
Several Chicago-area attractions are reopening to the public this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The cast at Medieval Times In Schaumburg last took the stage for guests on March 13th last year. Six Flags Great America is opening Saturday for the first time since 2019. Capacity limits, social distancing, and mask orders will make for a different feel, but employees, business owners, and guests are all ready for a return to normalcy.