Chicago Issues Vaccine Requirement For Certain Indoor Spaces

Dec 22, 2021 @ 11:47am
Chicago will begin requiring proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to enter certain indoor spaces next month. Beginning January 3rd, anyone five years of age or older will be required to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, visit gyms, or enter entertainment venues where food or drink are being served. The new mandate is in response to an alarming rise in COVID cases both locally and nationally. Similar requirements are already in place in other large cities, including New York and Los Angeles.

