Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
WJOL’s racing guru Mike Guglielmucci is hearing the same thing. He says while this isn’t good news for Joliet it was great a thing for Chicago, bringing in new younger fans and predicts it would be a huge party.
Joliet’s dreams of a NASCAR race next year, dashed by Chicago.