Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium’s Free Days Return Next Week

Feb 16, 2021 @ 11:26am
In this Aug. 14, 2014 photo, Marshall Taylor, 10, looks for sharks during a visit to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The aquarium celebrated Shark Week with a variety of programs and activities. (AP Photo/Stacy Thacker)

Illinoisans will be able to visit Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium for free starting next week. The offer is good from Monday, February 22nd through Friday the 26th. Free visits will look a bit different with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place. Guest are required to provide a valid state ID to gain entrance at no charge. Tickets must be obtained ahead of the visit. Even though the tickets are free a three-dollar transaction fee will be applied to tickets reserved online.

