Christmas Season In Mokena Begins Saturday, November 23
Christmas tree
Mokena officially rings in the holiday season Saturday, November 23, kicking off a number of celebrations to be enjoyed by family and friends across the community in the coming days and weeks.
Highlighting next Saturday’s activities will be the Christmas Parade of Lights down Front Street at 5 p.m., followed immediately thereafter by the Village Tree lighting ceremony and caroling at the southwest corner of Front and Mokena.
Many other activities are planned, including the following:
- Santa’s Workshop and Crafters: 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mokena Elementary School. Children can create their own Christmas decorations and write letters to Santa. Grown-ups can start Christmas shopping with the community’s local crafters.
- Lunch and Photos with Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mokena Elementary School. Individual photos with Santa are $5 each, or you can take your own.
- Entertainment: 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mokena Elementary School. Master Ron will perform his balloon artistry and magic show.
- Village Tree Decorating: 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to create their own decorations and hang them on the Village Tree located at the southwest corner of Front and Mokena streets near the Metra lot.
- Hot Chocolate and Cookies: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at FNBC Bank on Front Street.
- Family Christmas Dance: Families will gather at the Mokena VFW on Wolf Road immediately following the Village Tree lighting and caroling. The dance will last until 10 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children, with kids younger than two years of age free.
The traditional Mokena Christmas ornament will be available for purchase at the Chamber office on Front Street and at MES. The 2019 ornament is a re-release of the very first ornament from 1992.