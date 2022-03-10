Community Alert Issued This Morning in New Lenox

New Lenox police issue a community alert following this morning’s high speed chase of 5 stolen vehicles from a dealership in Peoria. The suspects led police on a wrong way chase along eastbound I-80.
A vehicle being pursued by the Illinois State Police crashed in the area of I-355 and I-80. Multiple subjects fled from the offending vehicle. The offenders ran from I-80 into New Lenox near Edmonds Street. They attempted to steal several vehicles and eventually car jacked a female driving a GMC Yukon near Francis and Regan. The offenders immediately fled the area. Illinois State Police is now in pursuit of the Yukon.
Liberty Jr. High School is on a soft lock down as a result. That means no one can leave or enter the building. All offenders are believed to have fled in the stolen Yukon. The area is now secure however there remains a large police presence in the area.
Around 7:40 a.m. Illinois District 5 Troopers responded to assist the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the theft of multiple vehicles out of the Peoria area and the attempt to recover those vehicles. This incident is still active and on-going and no further information is available.