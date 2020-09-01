Cooler Temps Today

A cold front moving through this evening (resulting in a few showers) will steer in cooler air for Tuesday. The front will get held up Tuesday morning and bring shower and some thunderstorm chances increasing into the afternoon and early evening. In addition, north winds on Tuesday will lead to a high rip current risk along Lake Michigan beaches. More north winds later in the week will likely provide a high rip current risk Thursday-Friday.
Overnight: A few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A brief morning shower, then off/on showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night: A few showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some hazy sun with a high near 81.
Thursday; Warmer and more humid. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday: Cooler and less humid. Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers.. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.