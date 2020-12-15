      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin Today In Chicago

Dec 15, 2020 @ 5:17am
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

COVID-19 vaccinations begin today in Chicago. Loretto Hospital on the West Side will administer the city’s ceremonial first vaccination. The medical facility in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly chosen because of the care it has provided to communities hit hardest by the virus. Austin’s main ZIP code has among the highest death rates in the city. The Cook County and Lake County health departments will be receiving shipments of the vaccine in the coming days.

