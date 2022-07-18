      Weather Alert

Crest Hill Man Charged with Making Threat Against Will County Courthouse

Jul 18, 2022 @ 1:04pm
Will County Courthouse/ss

A 32-year-old Crest Hill man has been charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat against the Will County Courthouse late last week. Last Friday, 9-1-1 received a call from an unknown male who told dispatch “everyone needs to be outside the Will County Courthouse by 3:30 pm.” When asked by the dispatcher why the caller said “ya’ll see.”  An investigation was immediately launched and eventually Rickey Evans was considered a person of interest. Eventually enough evidence was obtained to charge Evans with making the courthosue threat. His bond has been set at $150,000.

