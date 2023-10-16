1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Crest Hill Man Struck By CTA Red Line Train After Traffic Stop

October 16, 2023 4:27PM CDT
A 30-year-old man from Crest Hill is dead after being struck by a CTA train over the weekend. According to Illinois State Police, the driver was pulled over on the outbound Dan Ryan around 7:45pm on Saturday for speeding around 95th St. Sometime during the traffic stop, the driver fled from the vehicle, where troopers lost sight of the driver. Shortly thereafter, troopers learned the driver was struck and killed by a train on CTA’s Red Line tracks.

The man has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin by the Cook County Medical Examiner

