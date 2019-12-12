Crest Hill Police Looking For Suspect In Hit and Run
The Crest Hill Police Department is asking for your help in finding a vehicle that critically injured a man. Police Chief Ed Clark says that the crash happened just before 4:00am on Monday, December 9th in the 2400 block of Plainfield Road near six corners, where an unknown vehicle struck 46-year-old Dennis Ledenbach Jr of Joliet. He was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. No description of the vehicle that struck Ledenbach was given, and there were no security cameras pointed towards the crash. If you have any information on the crash, you’re asked to call Crest Hill Police Investigator Joel Stein at 815-741-5115, or leave a tip anonymously with the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.