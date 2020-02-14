      Weather Alert

Deadly Crash In Plainfield Overnight

Feb 14, 2020 @ 6:46am

One person is dead and two others are hurt following a horrific crash in Plainfield.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control and hit a BMW X5 last night on Route 126, between Meadow Lane and Indian Boundary.  35-year old Sarah E. Cruz, of Spring Valley, was a passenger in the Toyota, and died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the BMW is also in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.

