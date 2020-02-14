Deadly Crash In Plainfield Overnight
One person is dead and two others are hurt following a horrific crash in Plainfield.
Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control and hit a BMW X5 last night on Route 126, between Meadow Lane and Indian Boundary. 35-year old Sarah E. Cruz, of Spring Valley, was a passenger in the Toyota, and died at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the BMW is also in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.