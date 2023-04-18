Delays Reported at O’Hare, Midway After Southwest Temporarily Pauses Departures

Southwest Airlines flights at O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport are delayed today after the airline temporarily paused all departures earlier. The airline blamed what it called intermittent technology issues for the pause in departing flights, which have now resumed. The pause prompted more than 15-hundred flight delays nationwide — including 183 flights at Midway — where Southwest is a major hub — and 21 at O’Hare. The pause comes only months after Southwest canceled nearly 18-thousand flights over the holidays due to bad weather and an overwhelmed scheduling system.