Democratic Party Officials Visit Chicago For DNC Preview
September 13, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Democratic Party officials from around the country are getting a sneak peek of the site that will host the Democratic National Convention next year. Democratic delegates paid a visit yesterday to the United Center in Chicago, where they plan to nominate President Joe Biden for re-election next August. The UC last hosted the DNC for the nomination of President Bill Clinton’s re-election in 1996. The delegates also attended a private event at Navy Pier.