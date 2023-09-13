1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Democratic Party Officials Visit Chicago For DNC Preview

September 13, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Democratic Party Officials Visit Chicago For DNC Preview
Democratic Party officials from around the country are getting a sneak peek of the site that will host the Democratic National Convention next year.  Democratic delegates paid a visit yesterday to the United Center in Chicago, where they plan to nominate President Joe Biden for re-election next August.  The UC last hosted the DNC for the nomination of President Bill Clinton’s re-election in 1996.  The delegates also attended a private event at Navy Pier.  

 

